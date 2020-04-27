NOS4A2 season two gets new launch date

Credit: Zach Dilgard/AMC

The UK launch date of NOS4A2 season two has been switched from the previously announced June 2nd to Tuesday 7th July.

Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, the AMC show stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

Eight years after the events of season one, Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto).

Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her son Wayne.

The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

AMC is available in the UK exclusively to BT TV customers on channel number 332 and in HD on channel number 381.