Now TV is offering big savings on Sky Cinema & Entertainment bundles

Now TV, the Sky owned streaming service, is offering one month’s access to its Sky Cinema & Entertainment packs for just £4.99, a saving of more than £16 on the regular price.

As well as the full suite of Sky Cinema channels the deal gets you access to Sky’s entertainment channels, including Sky One and Sky Atlantic, plus third party channels such as GOLD, Discovery and Fox.

Bargain hunters can also grab themselves 3 months Sky Cinema & Entertainment for £24.99 (usual selling price of £62.94).

Both deals are restricted to new customers and run until February 21st.