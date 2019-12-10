Now TV marks Christmas with ‘Die Hard on Ice’

The deafening shootouts, high octane explosions, death defying stunts and killer one liners remain gloriously intact as Die Hard, the nation’s favourite non-Christmas Christmas film, gets the ultimate festive make over by streaming service Now TV.

With Die Hard’s appeal still as strong today as it was when it launched more than 30 years ago, Now TV has reimagined the film’s trailer as a magical ice extravaganza.

John McClane – played here by Hollywood stunt artist Tom Boney – and Hans Gruber (four-time British national silver medallist figure skater Thomas Paulson) appear like you’ve never seen them before in an ‘on ice’ trailer that juxtaposes the film’s adrenaline-fuelled macho aesthetic with a balletic ice-skating performance.

Marina Storti, Managing Director at Now TV said: “Die Hard is arguably the greatest action movie of all time – an iconic and festive blend of action, intelligence, drama and comedy – and we’re sure our ‘on ice’ recreation will be loved by Die Hard enthusiasts and NOW TV fans alike.”