Now TV unveils new name

Sky’s Now TV has unveiled a new brand identity which sees it drop ‘TV’ from its name and adopt a new green colour palette in place of the various bright colours which featured on its old cinema ticket-style branding.

Also out are mentions of passes which are replaced by memberships to the service’s Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu offerings. Full HD remains a separate add-on costing £3 per month.

The new identity also makes use of a graphic illumination on the ‘O’ which becomes “a portal to showcase Now’s entertainment at the heart of the brand.”

The rebrand will be supported with a nationwide campaign starting this week which will run across TV and digital channels.

Now’s broadband service has also adopted the new identity and membership model with a green gradient logo and new plans – including Brilliant Broadband, Fab Fibre and Super Fibre.

Marina Storti, Managing Director at NOW, said: “Now has always been the home of quality entertainment and our new brand evolution ensures that, even in a hectic world, no one misses out on the entertainment they love.

“By moving from Now TV to Now, we marry our world-class quality with brilliant simplicity. This immediacy creates a true destination and community for those who love and live for the best entertainment.”