O2 announces new £10m employee incentive scheme

O2 has announced a new £10m employee incentive scheme which will see the firm’s 6,700 O2 and giffgaff employees rewarded for helping grow its customer base over the next year.

As connectivity continues to be more important than ever before, the new ‘See What You Can Do’ scheme will use one key metric for customer growth to reward employees for the continued success of O2.

The target will be split into two halves; the first running from 1 July to 31 December 2020, and the second running from 1 January to 30 June 2021.

Employees will receive a bonus of £1,500 per employee when the target is achieved, with employees having the opportunity to bank 50% at the halfway point.

Mark Evans said: “O2 is the UK’s Number One mobile operator for customers, and this is the perfect time to reward our people for going the extra mile and continuing to deliver for our customers, as we help get Britain back on its feet during the ongoing pandemic.

“The reaction from our people to this exciting new scheme has been fantastic and everyone is motivated to do the very best for customers, and our business.”