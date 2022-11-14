O2 customers can get three months free Apple TV+

O2 is offering members of its Priority perks scheme the chance to enjoy three months free access to Apple TV+ – the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service.

Normally costing £6.99 per month, Apple TV+ is home to the acclaimed thriller series Severance, plus hit sci-fi dramas For All Mankind and Foundation, comedy series Acapulco, and the spy dramas Slow Horses, which stars Gary Oldman, and Tehran.

Apps for the service are available for Apple’s own devices plus Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV streaming devices, and smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.

For details on the O2 offer visit priority.o2.co.uk