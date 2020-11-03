O2 invites customers to ‘go green’ this Black Friday

O2 says it’ll be offering refurbished ‘Like New’ devices with its Black Friday deals, a move it says builds on commitments to help consumers “make greener choices and reduce their impact on the planet.”

Customers will be able to save up to £144 on a range of flagship handsets from leading manufacturers, including Apple.

“Since we embarked on our industry-leading journey to become a greener business back in 2008, O2 has been committed to tackling climate change and protecting the environment,” said Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer at O2.

“We’re also dedicated to empowering our customers, both existing and new, to make more sustainable choices that help to protect the environment.

“Black Friday is an important moment for every retailer and we couldn’t think of a better time to encourage the British public to build towards a greener future by purchasing a refurbished Like New device.”