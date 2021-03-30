O2 now offering free Apple Music to new and upgrading customers

New and upgrading O2 customers can now get up to six months free Apple Music.

The offer is available on selected tariffs when purchased online. Once activated, customers will have full access to Apple Music’s catalogue of over 70 million songs which can be enjoyed on Apple’s own devices, selected smart speakers and on Android handsets.

Nina Bibby, CMO at O2 said: “With O2’s long-standing heritage in music, we’re delighted to be able to offer customers up to six months Apple Music, giving them access to over 70 million songs.

“We are always looking to give our customers the benefits that they most desire and are proud to bring even more choice to the range of rewards and benefits they already have access to with O2.”