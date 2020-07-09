O2 unveils new Pay As You Go Big Bundle tariffs

O2 has revamped its Pay As You Go tariffs to offer customers up to five times as much data across the network’s Big Bundles.

Customers can now buy 6GB of data for £10, 15GB for £15, and 100GB of data for only £30. Existing customers will automatically receive the enhanced allowance when their new bundle starts.

The network is also allowing customers to rollover any unused data to the following month.

Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer at O2, said: “Pay As You Go bundles are a great way for our customers to stay connected with friends and family, as well as to receive all of the amazing perks of being on O2, but without the financial commitment of a fixed contract.

“We understand that many people are facing uncertainty at the moment and so we wanted to make our offers as accessible as possible, encouraging people to remain connected by offering our best deals yet to those who still wish to have the freedom and flexibility of being on a contract-free tariff.”

Customers can choose any of the Big Bundles by calling free on 2202, visiting an O2 store, using the MyO2 app or online – or by texting DATABB10, DATABB15 or DATABB30 to 21300.