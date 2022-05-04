Obi-Wan Kenobi – Disney+ debuts new trailer

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his eopie in a scene from Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has released a brand-new trailer for Ewan McGregor’s much anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series which debuts on 27th May followed by new episodes each Wednesday until the finale on 22nd June.

Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series sees McGregor reprise the role of the iconic Jedi Master opposite Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Joining them are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.