Disney+ has released a brand-new teaser trailer for Ewan McGregor’s much anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series will debut on May 25th and sees McGregor reprise the role of the iconic Jedi Master opposite Hayden Christensen who returns as Darth Vader.

Joining them are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.