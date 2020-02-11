Official Alien tabletop RPG gets international expansion

Free League Publishing’s recently launched Alien table top roleplaying game is being translated into a host of new languages, including French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Polish, and Portuguese.

Taking place shortly after the events of Aliens, the game propels players into the vast possibilities of the Outer Rim Frontier.

From the pioneering colonists and scientists to the ever-present Company reps and Colonial Marines, the game promises a diverse range of characters and gameplay experiences far beyond the staple cat-and-mouse suspense and survival horror of the franchise.