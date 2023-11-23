Official Doctor Who Podcast to launch alongside the show’s 60th anniversary specials

The BBC has announced an official Doctor Who podcast in which showrunner Russell T Davies will provide exclusive insights into each episode of the newly revamped series immediately after they air.

Doctor Who returns on November 25th with the first of three specials in which David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to the series 13 years after they first left the Tardis. The specials, which mark the show’s 60th anniversary, will be followed by a Christmas episode and new season starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor.

All of the new episodes will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ in the rest of the world.

Davies, the show’s lead writer and executive producer, will join Juno Dawson, Tyrell Charles and Christel Dee for the weekly podcast as they share their thoughts on the latest episode.

The Official Doctor Who Podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms globally and BBC Sounds (UK only), and the video version can be found on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel

“We were thrilled and honoured when Russell T Davies approached us to produce The Official Doctor Who Podcast,” says BBC Studios’ digital content development director, Chris Allen.

“And we were even more excited when Juno, Tyrell and Christel all said yes to hosting. Publishing the podcast both in audio via all major podcast platforms, and in video on YouTube means we can reach Doctor Who viewers everywhere, and we hope you join in our conversation.”