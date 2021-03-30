Official Only Fools and Horses store opens

A new online Only Fools and Horses store selling an array of officially licensed merchandise to mark the show’s 40th anniversary has launched in partnership with BBC Studios.

Hosted by Push Entertainment, the store offers T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and caps, plus mugs, framed prints and water bottles.

Rikesh Desai, Director for Merchandise & Gaming at BBC Studios, said: “We are hugely excited to be working with Push Entertainment to deliver the first ever official Only Fools and Horses store.

“I’m sure fans of the iconic show will love the depth and breadth of product we have on offer”.

Ian Shurmer, Co-Founder of Push Entertainment said: “The team at Push grew up watching Only Fools and Horses so this is a great opportunity for us to deliver fans of the show something fresh and new.

“We’re looking forward to working with BBC Studios and the Sullivan Estate to build on the great work they have achieved with one of the most iconic TV comedies of all time.”

More info: www.onlyfoolsandhorses.shop