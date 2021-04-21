Official Saw podcast goes live

Lionsgate has unveiled an official Saw podcast which sees critics and fans navigate their way through the film series as they prepare for the latest instalment, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which arrives in UK cinemas May 17th.

Seeing Saw: The Official Spiral Podcast is described as “a nine-part podcast dedicated to the recollection, dissection and celebration of the Saw universe, beginning with the film that kicked-started a cycle of terror that changed the face of cinema, 2004’s breakout hit Saw.”

Released twice a week in the lead up to Spiral, every episode delves into each entry in the Saw series in anticipation of the latest film.

Podcast Producer Jake Cunningham said: “Over the last two decades, the Saw series has arguably shaped the horror landscape more than any other and with Seeing Saw we hope to piece together the impact, importance and surprising charm that has kept audiences trapped for so long.”

You can listen to Seeing Saw: The Official Spiral Podcast on Acast, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Castbox, OverCast, Spotify, Google Podcasts.