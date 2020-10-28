Official Taskmaster and Richard Osman’s House of Games board games now on sale

New board game versions of hit TV gameshows Taskmaster and Richard Osman’s House of Games are now available to buy from John Lewis. Both games have been developed by Ginger Fox.

The Taskmaster Board Game (£19.99)

Based on Avalon’s hit show hosted by the mountainous Greg Davies and his assistant Little Alex Horne, Taskmaster the Board Game brings the very essence of the popular show to the comfort of your own home.

Richard Osman’s House of Games Board Game (£25)

The popular BBC 2 show is now available to play at home. Enjoy some of your favourite challenges from the show – team up to tackle some trivia or face off against each other in the iconic Answer Smash.

Who will be the House of Games champion in this competitive compendium of games?