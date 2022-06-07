Oisin Murphy joins Sky Sports Racing’s Royal Ascot coverage

Sky Sports Racing has announced that Oisin Murphy is joining its Royal Ascot 2022 team to offer expert analysis and opinion.

Murphy, who was leading jockey at Royal Ascot in 2021 and is a retained rider for Qatar Racing, will feature during the channel’s live afternoon coverage, as well as appearing on its Royal Ascot preview programming.

Pundit and analyst Kevin Blake is also joining the presenter team, led by Alex Hammond, for all five days. Hammond will present afternoon coverage alongside a roster of pundits including Blake, plus ex-Flat rider Freddy Tylicki and former champion jockey Seb Sanders.

Jamie Lynch and Jim McGrath will offer expert analysis from the SkyPad, with Mick Fitzgerald, Leonna Mayor and Hayley Moore providing parade ring coverage, interviews and reaction. Gina Bryce and Josh Apiafi will present a preview show each morning with reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird.

Sky Sports Racing is promising fans 38 hours of live coverage broadcast from the track, supplemented by coverage on Sky Sports News with reporter David Craig.

There’ll also be specially shot features with star names including Frankie Dettori, William Haggas and Willie Carson which will form part of Sky Sports Racing’s build-up. Plus, a Royal Ascot microsite will include Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle’s exclusive blog, stable tours, preview content, free replays, race cards and expert tips.

Rob Dakin, Head of Racing at Sky Sports Racing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have both Oisin Murphy and Kevin Blake onboard as part of our coverage for Royal Ascot on Sky Sports Racing.

“The pair will join an exceptional presenter team, led by Alex Hammond, and will offer invaluable insight and opinion on all the big talking points throughout the week.”