Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Videogame is now available for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

The official Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 videogame is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and Google Stadia.

From games giant SEGA , Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Videogame features 18 unique Olympic events, an Avatar Creator that allows players to create and customise their Dream Olympic athlete, and local/online multiplayer that supports up to 8 players.

The game’s release is being marked at the TeamGB Fanzone at Westfield Shepherds Bush later this month where TeamGB Olympics athletes Iwan Thomas, Bianca Williams, Linford Christie and Joanna Rowsell will be in attendance.

Other activities at the fanzone provided by SEGA include table tennis, personalised video game inlays signed by TeamGB stars, opportunities to play the game against TeamGB athletes, which will be live-streamed on the big screen, alongside visits from Sonic the Hedgehog.

The TeamGB Fanzone is open for 17 days from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021. TeamGB Olympians will be visiting the SEGA gaming area on the following days: