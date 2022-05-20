Only Murders In The Building: Disney+ releases season 2 trailer

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s hit comedy drama, Only Murders In The Building, returns to Disney+ on 28th June.

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) & Mabel (Gomez), race to unmask her killer.

However, three unfortunate complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.

The series was created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie) who also executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.