Only Murders In The Building season 2 – Disney+ releases new trailer

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the second series of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s hit comedy drama, Only Murders In The Building, which returns on 28th June.

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) & Mabel (Gomez), race to unmask her killer.

However, three unfortunate complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.

The series was created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie) who also executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.