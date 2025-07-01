Openreach reveals next batch of Full Fibre broadband areas

Openreach has revealed a further 21 locations which are to be included in its rollout of Full Fibre broadband services.

The company, which is part of the BT Group, owns and operates the UK’s largest fixed phone and broadband network which is used by ISPs to provide services to end users.

It has a target to bring Full Fibre to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026 as part its drive to move away from the old copper based network and has already expanded its new network to cover 19 million properties.

The new locations, which include Didcot, Belmont, Woburn Sands and Innsworth, cover an additional 80,000 premises.

Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach, said: “This is a UK infrastructure success story, so it makes sense for us, and the country, to push hard on the accelerator pedal.

“Our new network is helping to drive economic growth, create jobs, and will be the backbone of a prosperous, globally connected and competitive UK.

“Last year was our biggest year of build ever – reaching well over four million homes with this life changing technology. No other builder across Europe has achieved that kind of build rate and this year will be our biggest ever.”