Openreach’s full fibre broadband available to 20 million properties

Openreach says its full fibre broadband network now covers 20 million homes and businesses but warns that many are still missing out on the most stable and fastest connections by remaining on older technologies such as copper.

According to the telecoms giant, only around 38 per cent of households that can order full fibre services powered by its network – which is used by many of the UK’s biggest Internet Service Providers – have made the switch.

The firm hopes to bring up to 30 million premises within scope of its full fibre service by 2030 but warns this is dependent on the right economic and regulatory conditions existing,

Chief Executive Clive Selley said: “Reaching 20 million premises is a UK infrastructure success story, and it’s a credit to the investment, hard work and ambition of everyone at Openreach. But the job’s not done yet. And the next premises are some of the very hardest to connect.

“To finish the job, we need the right support as an industry, including targeted help for some rural areas, faster planning approvals, better access to multi-dwelling buildings, and a regulatory and policy environment that gives investors’ confidence and allows competition to thrive.”