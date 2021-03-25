Openreach’s full fibre network now covers 4.5m premises

More than 4.5m homes and businesses across the UK now have access to full fibre broadband through the Openreach network.

The firm says it’s reached the milestone ahead of its end of March target date despite disruption caused by the pandemic and that it’s now accelerating the programme with more than 1.9 million premises connected so far this year.

According to Openreach, full fibre is now available through multiple ISPs in 170 city locations and is already attracting an average of 17,000 orders per week.