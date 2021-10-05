Operation Mincemeat – watch Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in new trailer

Warner Bros has released an all-new trailer for Operation Mincemeat which arrives in cinemas next January.

Starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Jason Isaacs, Johnny Flynn, Simon Russell Beale, and Mark Gatiss, this true WW2 story chronicles how British intelligence officers launch the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war.

The Allies are determined to break Hitler’s grip on occupied Europe, and plan an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge – how to protect a massive invasion force from potential massacre.

Intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Macfadyen) come up with a plan centred on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

Operation Mincemeat is an extraordinary story of an idea that hoped to alter the course of the war – defying logic, risking countless thousands of lives, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point.