Oppenheimer beats Love Actually to Number 1 in this week’s film chart

Oppenheimer holds on to its place at Number 1 on the latest Official Film Chart, beating Christmas classic Love Actually by just 2,700 sales.

Following behind at Number 3 is The Equalizer 3 which rises two places to regain its previous highest placing.

Meanwhile, gormer Number 1 Elf continues to hold strong at Number 4, landing just ahead of the return of Expend4bles at Number 5.

Following its arrival on Disney+, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny tumbles four places (6) followed closely by Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (7). Rounding out the Top 10 The Polar Express (8) and Violent Night (9) and Michael Caine’s The Great Escaper.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 20th December 2023