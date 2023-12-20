Oppenheimer beats Love Actually to Number 1 in this week’s film chart

Oppenheimer holds on to its place at Number 1 on the latest Official Film Chart, beating Christmas classic Love Actually by just 2,700 sales.
Following behind at Number 3 is The Equalizer 3 which rises two places to regain its previous highest placing.
Meanwhile, gormer Number 1 Elf continues to hold strong at Number 4, landing just ahead of the return of Expend4bles at Number 5.
Following its arrival on Disney+, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny tumbles four places (6) followed closely by Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (7). Rounding out the Top 10 The Polar Express (8) and Violent Night (9) and Michael Caine’s The Great Escaper.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 20th December 2023
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|OPPENHEIMER
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|2
|LOVE ACTUALLY
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|5
|3
|THE EQUALIZER 3
|SONY PICTURES HE
|4
|4
|ELF
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|RE
|5
|EXPEND4BLES
|LIONSGATE
|2
|6
|INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
|WALT DISNEY
|NEW
|7
|PAW PATROL – THE MIGHTY MOVIE
|PARAMOUNT
|7
|8
|THE POLAR EXPRESS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|6
|9
|VIOLENT NIGHT
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|RE
|10
|THE GREAT ESCAPER
|PATHE