Oppenheimer enjoys second week at Number 1 on UK’s Official Film Chart

© 2023 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Oppenheimer is enjoying a second week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined across on both disc and digital copies.

That strong performance denies the top spot to Five Nights at Freddy’s which is the highest new entry of the week. 

The week’s other big new entry is Denzel Washington’s The Equaliser 3 which opens at Number 3. Dropping two places to Number 4 is The Creator while Love Actually rises 8 places to take the 5th spot. 

Action-adventure film Prey is up next (6), thanks to its release across disc having previously been a Disney+ exclusive.

Closing out the Top 10 this week is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, down three (7), Violent Night, which lifts two (8), Barbie (9) and a brand new peak for British family favourite, Nativity!, which rises five to Number 10.

11OPPENHEIMERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
NEW2FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’SUNIVERSAL PICTURES
NEW3THE EQUALIZER 3SONY PICTURES HE
24THE CREATORWALT DISNEY
135LOVE ACTUALLYUNIVERSAL PICTURES
NEW6PREY20TH CENTURY HE
47MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PT 1PARAMOUNT
108VIOLENT NIGHTUNIVERSAL PICTURES
59BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
1510NATIVITYENTERTAINMENT ONE
© Official Charts Company 2023

