Oppenheimer enjoys third week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart

Christopher Nolan’s epic historical thriller Oppenheimer is enjoying a third week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart, despite tough competition from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Just 1,700 sales separate the Number 1 and Number 2 entries this week, as the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise flies back up 33 places following its release on physical formats.

Oppenheimer is the biggest film of the week on digital sales, but the Dial of Destiny was well ahead on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD sales with more than 30,000 physical copies sold this week.

Elsewhere, Love Actually climbs to a brand-new peak of Number 3 and former Number 1 Elf is close behind at Number 4.

2022 comedy-thriller Violent Night lifts two to a new peak (6), while The Polar Express (7) is back in the Top 10 for the first time since last Christmas, rising seven and Nativity! rises one place (9).

Also featuring in this week’s Top 10 is The Equalizer 3 (5), Poirot mystery A Haunting in Venice (8) and Barbie (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th December 2023