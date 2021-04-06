OPPO Find range pre-orders now open at EE

EE is now accepting pre-orders for the OPPO Find X3 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Lite, with customers who order before the 28th April also receiving a free gift pack.

The Find X3 Pro features a one billion colour display and 50MP Dual Primary Cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G connectivity.

Customers opting for a OPPO Find X3 Lite will benefit from 64MP Rear Quad Cameras, a 32MP Front Camera and integrated AI camera software, and on the OPPO Find X3 Neo there’s 50MP Ultra HD Quad Rear Cameras and a 32MP Front Camera.

All three devices also offer 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Fast Charging.

Customers who pre-order the OPPO Find X3 Pro can redeem a free gift pack including an OPPO Watch 46mm (WiFi), OPPO AirVOOC Wireless Charger and Kevlar Protective Case, while those who pre-order the OPPO Find X3 Neo will receive a free OPPO Watch 41mm (WiFi), and OPPO Find X3 Lite customers will receive a free pair of OPPO Enco X Headphones.