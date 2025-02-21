Optoma unveils new mobile projector with built-in Google TV

Optoma has unveiled the Photon Go, a new ultra-short throw projector with integrated Google TV.

The 1080p Photon Go features a RGB triple laser system which Optoma says can deliver “a wider colour gamut, higher colour accuracy, and deeper contrast levels” than traditional lamp-based or single-laser projectors.

Auto image correction allows users to create a perfectly projected 100″ image from less than 25cm away from the wall while the inclusion of Google TV gives easy access to thousands of apps including Netflix, YouTube and Disney+.

The device features Wi-Fi 5,6 and 7 support and an integrated battery pack for maximum mobility.

Priced at £899, the Photon Go is due in stores from April.

“We believe entertainment should be accessible to anyone, anytime, and the Optoma Photon Go embodies that vision. This projector redefines portability while offering premium performance,” said Oliver Blundell, Product Manager for Home & Mainstream at Optoma.