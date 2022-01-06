Samsung reveals new smart projector with built-in streaming app support

Samsung has unveiled a new portable projector which includes a host of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV plus auto-focus and levelling, HDR and voice control.

Powered by the Tizen operating system, the Freestyle weighs 830 grams and can rotate through 180 degrees to allow users to show high-quality video on tables, floors, walls and ceilings.

The auto levelling and focus features are claimed to offer a “crystal-clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches in size” while ensuring the picture is “perfectly straight”, all accompanied by “a cinema-quality sound experience”.

Said to be the first portable projector certified by global major OTT partners, the Freestyle offers Smart TV features available on Samsung Smart TVs, including mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices.

When not being used to stream content, the device can also provide mood lighting effect thanks to its ambient mode and be also used as a smart speaker capable of pairing visual effects to the music.

“The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared towards ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet the consumers’ changing lifestyles,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Without the limitation in space and form factor, The Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used in any way consumers prefer.”