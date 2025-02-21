New phone? Here’s what you should consider downloading

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of unpacking a brand-new smartphone. But to truly unlock its potential, you’ll need to load it with the right apps. Whether you’re aiming to stay connected or to entertain yourself on the go, what you choose to download can make all the difference.

Navigation apps

Your smartphone is more than just a communication device; it’s also a powerful tool to help you find your way. Whether you’re driving or exploring on foot, a reliable navigation app is essential. Look for one that provides real-time traffic updates so you can avoid delays and optimise your route. Some apps even allow offline access, which is a lifesaver when you’re in an area with poor signal.

To get the best experience, adjust the app settings based on your preferences. For example, you can prioritise routes that avoid motorways or heavy congestion. If you’re a frequent public transport user, consider downloading one that integrates train or bus schedules.

Gaming apps

Your smartphone is also a gateway to countless hours of entertainment. Whether you’re looking for something casual to pass the time or a game with depth and complexity, you’ll find endless options.

Choose something that appeals to you such as bingo, puzzles or immersive role-playing experiences. Many mobile games now offer stunning graphics and sophisticated gameplay that rival traditional consoles.

When browsing for games, check user reviews and ratings to find ones that match your tastes. If you want to challenge your friends, look for multiplayer options that let you compete or collaborate online.

Messenger apps

Staying connected has never been easier, but the app you choose for messaging can shape how you interact with friends and family. Look for one that meets your communication needs, whether it’s video calls, voice messages or simple text chats. Security is key, so pick an app with strong encryption to keep your conversations private.

Some apps go beyond basic communication, allowing you to share photos or even host group calls. Customisation options, like personalised themes and stickers, can add a touch of fun to your interactions.

AI apps

Phones have become smarter than ever, thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. AI-powered apps can simplify your life in surprising ways. Some help you stay organised by managing your calendar and to-do lists or generating personalised recommendations for meals, workouts or travel.

If you’re into photography, an AI app can take your pictures to the next level, with tools to enhance lighting or creative effects. Many language-learning apps now incorporate AI to provide tailored lessons and conversational practice, making it easier than ever to pick up a new skill. For those working remotely, an AI assistant can also automate repetitive tasks, giving you more time to focus on what matters most.