Acer’s Ultra Short Throw LED projector now available in the UK

Acer has announced the UK launch of its new compact LED projector which can create a 100-inch cinema experience in even the smallest of living spaces.

The PD1520Us features Ultra Short Throw (UST) technology which allows it to be placed just a few centimetres from any wall or screen while still producing a high-definition image.

With a weight of just 740 grams, it’s light enough to easily move around the home or even pack into a bag.

Acer says the 30,000-hour lifespan LED light source “turns on and off in just one second” and that the PD1520Us supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Screen Mirroring for iOS and Android

The Acer PD1520Us is available now in the UK through major retailers, including Very.co.uk, priced at £549.99.

A Touch capable variant, which supports interactive learning and digital board games, is also available with selling price of £649.99.

Nick Loftus, Business Manager Monitors and Projectors at Acer UK m said: “Its vertical ultra-short throw design means you can have a 100-inch cinema in even the smallest flat or use it on a tabletop for interactive learning. It’s a game-changer for how we use our living spaces.”