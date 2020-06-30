Origin broadband announces new Netgem powered TV service

Origin broadband has announced a new TV service powered by the Netgem TV platform.

Dubbed ‘Origin TV’, the service includes a Netgem set top box offering access to free-to-air live channels and catch-up content from public broadcasters through Freeview Play, YouTube and YouTube Kids, plus optional premium content from Premier Sports, Britbox, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The service is available from £12.99 a month when purchased with any Origin broadband contract.

“Origin has enjoyed double-digit growth in a highly competitive marketplace, and the low-cost yet high-quality and flexible television service provided by Netgem was the perfect tool to continue to drive that growth forwards,” said Oliver Bryssau, CEO of Origin Broadband.

“Netgem allows us to provide a genuine value broadband and video package alternative to the £50/m and upwards routinely charged by our competitors, and has allowed us to do so quickly and with very little capital exposure.”

Sylvain Thevenot, Netgem’s Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, added: “There was no better partner than Origin Broadband to introduce the next evolution of our TV service in the UK, offering greater choice at better value to the consumer and a fast launching solution to ISPs looking to add video to their services and expand their reach

“The altnets are seeing great success in the currently challenging economy and we believe that adding flexible, high quality and value-conscious video services to their offering, as Origin Broadband has just done, will help continue to drive their growth forward and increase customer loyalty.”