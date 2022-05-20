Oscar Isaac’s The Card Counter is coming to Blu-ray next month

Dazzler Media is releasing The Card Counter, the critically acclaimed new film executive produced by Martin Scorsese, on Blu-ray and DVD from 27th June. Written and directed by Paul Schrader, the film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

An ex-military interrogator turned gambler is haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Redemption is the long game in this revenge thriller featuring riveting performances from stars Isaac (Dune), Haddish (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and Sheridan (Ready Player One).