How to design an outdoor entertainment space for summer

Getting ready to host friends in the garden on warm evenings this season? Following a few simple design rules will help to ensure everyone is comfortable and content, whether you’re welcoming a large group or a select few.

Discover how to approach setting up your outdoor entertainment space for summer.

1. Planning the layout

In a successful entertainment space, every activity should have its own place, and mastering the layout is the foundation of great gardenscaping. Analyse your garden and aim to create zones within it, which complement the overall design and how people naturally move through the space and correspond with their position in relation to the house – for example, keep dining areas relatively close to the kitchen.

If you have a paved area like a patio or wooden decking, this is an ideal dining set-up, keeping the table and chairs steady and distinct from the wider space.

Within the lawn, consider having outdoor games spaces and a private seating area, perhaps marked out with a trellis for privacy without blocking the view. You should also keep some space clear and ensure there are easy walkways between the different zones.

2. Choosing practical furniture

Before you start browsing garden furniture, there are several things you should consider to ensure you’re investing in the right pieces.

Firstly, the furniture should suit your garden design, whether that’s classic or more minimalist. Secondly, it should satisfy the number of people you usually invite, not just those who live in the home!

An extendable dining table gives you flexibility for larger gatherings without dominating the garden every day.

You could match a table-and-chairs set with extra seating in different styles, including fun, relaxed options like beanbags. Choose pieces that stack or fold away if storage space remains limited.

Prioritise weather-resistant materials such as aluminium, treated timber and synthetic rattan. This reduces the need for maintenance while guaranteeing your furniture will stand up well to changing British weather.

Adding cushions in washable fabrics makes seating more comfortable and allows you to refresh the look each season without replacing the furniture itself.

3. Preparing the entertainment

Every outdoor entertainment occasion should be focused on activities, and the options are endless. Keep it simple with social dining and maybe a spot of dancing.

Try your hand at popular garden games, play casual games like online slots on your smartphone or set up collaborative or competitive board games. Organise mini sports matches or unwind with a group yoga session.

Choosing experiences that are flexible is key to keeping everyone engaged, helping you move with the mood. If rain interrupts your plans, you can easily continue most of this fun indoors.

Make it easier for people to keep socialising by passing around drinks and hor d’oeurves, having blankets ready for when it gets chilly and using a playlist designed to help protect the mood and energy throughout the evening.

4. Creating a lighting scheme

Good lighting extends the evening while making the garden feel warm and inviting after sunset. An expert tip to ensure it is stylish without being overwhelming is to use a layered lighting scheme with different sources. This scheme should focus on practical benefits as well as establishing ambience.

Motion-activated security lights will help protect your home from would-be thieves while directing friends to your front door. Floor lights can be placed along pathways to improve visibility.

Hanging string lights, festoon lights or lanterns in tree branches instantly establishes a magical mood while bringing substantial brightness that isn’t ‘too much’. different light sources instead of relying on one bright fitting. Embrace solar- or battery-powered lights to avoid having to faff with plugs.

5. Decorating for personality

Decorative touches transform a practical garden into a space that reflects your own style and is warm and welcoming for guests. Outdoor rugs are a chic way to define seating areas while adding colour and texture, especially on decking or paving.

Planters filled with fragrant herbs, lavender or flowering perennials introduce scent alongside seasonal interest, creating an environment that guests notice as soon as they arrive. It’s all about tempting the senses.

Accessories work best when they feel intentional rather than excessive.

A few carefully chosen cushions and weatherproof artwork often create more impact than something in every available corner. Refresh your display as the seasons change so the space continues to feel relevant and properly cared for.