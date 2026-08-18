Rights Booster to distribute Windfall Films’ docus across international FAST platforms

Content monetisation specialists Rights Booster has struck a deal to offer more than 100 hours of factual content from Windfall Films VOD and FAST platforms in key international markets.

The tie-up covers a broad range of Windfall’s science, engineering, history, technology and documentary output, including Inside Nature’s Giants and Generals at War.

Jack Solesbury, Commercial Director at Rights Booster, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Windfall Films and bring their exceptional catalogue of factual programming to audiences across our global network of FAST and VOD partners.

“Windfall has built a reputation for producing engaging, high-quality content that stands the test of time, and we’re excited to unlock new opportunities for their library of content across the rapidly growing streaming ecosystem, which has seen a strong appetite for it.”

Leonora Wolstencroft, Head of Business Affairs at Windfall Films, added: “As audiences increasingly discover factual content through streaming services, Rights Booster’s specialist expertise and platform relationships will help our programming reach new fans worldwide across both FAST and VOD.”