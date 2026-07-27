Television has always influenced the way people decorate their homes, spend their free time, and embrace new hobbies. Over the past year, a fresh wave of programmes has encouraged viewers to rethink everything from interior design and gardening to cooking and entertaining.

Rather than simply watching beautiful homes on screen, many people are now taking inspiration from the practical ideas and lifestyle choices featured in today’s most talked-about series.

From adding greenery to your indoor environment, creating cosy living spaces, or hosting memorable gatherings, these shows are shaping everyday life in creative ways. Keep reading to discover the TV shows inspiring new home and lifestyle trends.

Bring More Greenery Indoors

One of the biggest lifestyle influences this year has been Netflix’s This Is a Gardening Show, hosted by Zach Galifianakis. The series combines humour with genuine gardening knowledge, encouraging viewers to reconnect with nature and better understand where food comes from. Its light-hearted approach has inspired many people to introduce more plants into their homes, even if they have never considered themselves gardeners before.

Adding indoor plants to your home is one of the easiest ways to recreate the calming atmosphere promoted throughout the series. Whether displayed on shelving, windowsills, or coffee tables, houseplants bring colour, texture, and freshness into any room while helping to harvest a more relaxing environment. Inspired by the programme’s celebration of growing and caring for plants, many households are discovering that even a few carefully placed indoor plants can completely transform a living space.

Create Cosier Living Rooms

The latest season of Celebrity Gogglebox has once again reminded viewers that some of the best evenings are spent relaxing at home with family and friends. Comfortable seating, warm lighting, and inviting surroundings feature prominently throughout the series, encouraging people to create living spaces where everyone enjoys spending time together. The focus has shifted towards comfort rather than perfection, making homes feel more welcoming and lived in.

A modular corner sofa is an excellent investment for anyone looking to create a cosy entertainment space. Offering generous seating and flexible layouts, it makes family film nights and weekend gatherings far more comfortable. Combined with soft throws and ambient lighting, it helps recreate the relaxed atmosphere that viewers have enjoyed watching on screen.

Upgrade Your Home Kitchen

Disney+’s Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (and the continued popularity of food-focused entertainment shows)has encouraged more people to spend time cooking and entertaining at home. Beautifully presented meals and enjoyable kitchen conversations have inspired viewers to think differently about how they use their own cooking spaces. Functional kitchens are increasingly becoming places where people socialise as well as prepare food.

A charming herb growing kit is an easy way to bring fresh flavours and a little greenery into the kitchen without taking up much space. Having herbs within easy reach makes cooking from scratch feel more rewarding while adding colour and character to worktops or windowsills. Small additions like these can completely change the feel of a kitchen, making it a space that encourages people to cook, experiment, and spend more time together.

Embrace Smart Home Living

The latest season of Black Mirror has once again sparked conversations about the growing role of technology in everyday life. While the series explores futuristic ideas, it has also inspired viewers to think about how smart technology can improve convenience, comfort, and organisation at home. Rather than embracing every high-tech innovation, many people are choosing practical devices that make daily routines simpler without changing the character of their living spaces.

A smart lighting system is an easy upgrade that can instantly change the mood of a room. Adjustable brightness, scheduled routines, and voice-controlled settings each allow homeowners to create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing, entertaining, or working from home. Simple technology like this brings a modern touch to any property while making everyday living feel a little more effortless.

Add Personality Through Décor

The latest series of Queer Eye continues to inspire viewers with thoughtful home makeovers that focus on creating spaces reflecting individual personalities rather than following passing trends. The programme demonstrates how carefully chosen decorative touches can make a property feel more welcoming while improving everyday wellbeing. Personal style has become just as important as overall design.

Framed artwork is a simple way to introduce colour, character, and individuality into any room. Carefully selected prints or photographs help create interiors that feel unique while reflecting personal interests and memories. Inspired by the homes featured on television over the past year, many people are discovering that meaningful decorative details often make the greatest difference when transforming a living space.