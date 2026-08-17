Samsung and Activision reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 tie-up

Samsung has announced an exclusive partnership with Activision as the official TV, monitor, soundbar, and Wi-Fi speaker of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

The collaboration sees HDR10+ Gaming integrated into the title, helping deliver more accurate colour and contrast, with the game also supporting the 32:9 super ultrawide aspect ratio offered by Samsung’s Odyssey G9 monitor.

Additionally, the Gaming Hub on compatible Samsung Smart TVs and monitors will promote and stream the Call of Duty: NEXT later this month and Samsung will also distribute Beta Early Access codes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 through the Samsung Promotion app.

“We are pleased to be the official TV, monitor, soundbar and Wi-Fi speaker partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, bringing players a more immersive experience through Samsung’s premium display and audio technologies,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We will continue working with leading developers to strengthen gaming experiences across our display portfolio.”

Cody Neal, Head of Partnerships at Activision, added: “Samsung’s display and gaming technologies provide an exciting way to experience Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

“Partnering with Samsung allows us to showcase the game with clarity, scale, and responsiveness that complement the intensity at the heart of Call of Duty.”