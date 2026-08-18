Sky Sports reveals new partnership with The Fast and the Curious podcast

Sky Sports has struck a long-term cross-promotional partnership with F1 podcast The Fast and the Curious with the aim of “unlocking new audiences amongst under-35 and female fans as well as increasing commercial opportunities.”

Content from The Fast and the Curious will be promoted across Sky’s digital ecosystem, while the podcast will promote Sky Sports via a host-read ad in each episode.

There’ll also be opportunities for both content and talent collaborations and Sky Media, the broadcaster’s ad-house, will represent ad sales for the podcast.

A statement stresses that regular listeners will continue to find all the things they love, including hosts Betty Glover, Christian Hewgill and Greg James.

Billy McGinty, Sky Sports Director of F1, said: “We are always looking to innovate so this partnership offers something genuinely new and exciting for Sky Sports.

“Alongside unlocking commercial benefits, Greg, Betty and Christian have a brilliant ability to relate to the everyday fan, so it presents a great opportunity on both sides to reach new audiences and grow fandom together.”

Greg James, ‘Team Principal’ of The Fast and the Curious, added: “This is a very large mid-season upgrade! Adding a Sky Sports power unit to our podcast is so exciting.

“When we started The Fast and the Curious, my aim was to create the kind of Formula 1 podcast I’ve always wanted to listen to; one that was knowledgeable without being intimidating, entertaining without taking itself too seriously, and welcoming to everyone, particularly new fans who wanted to find their gang.

“Partnering with Sky Sports gives us the opportunity to build on everything we’ve created so far while staying true to what makes the podcast special. We can’t wait to see where we can take the show together.”