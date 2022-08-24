Outlander season six is coming to Blu-ray and DVD next month

The complete sixth season of Outlander is heading to Blu-ray & DVD on September 26th and is available from digital retailers now.
Pre-order the Blu-ray / DVD from Amazon.co.uk*
Buy the Digital Download Edition from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book franchise season six sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) establish a home in the New World of North Carolina during a period of dramatic political upheaval.
The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.
Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge, which they must defend, not only from external forces, but the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.
Blu-ray & DVD Special Extras:
Crew commentary
- Episode 1 with Matthew B. Roberts
- Episode 2 with Matthew B. Roberts and Toni Graphia
- Episode 3 with Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
- Episode 4 with Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
- Episode 5 with Toni Graphia and Barbara Stepansky
- Episode 6 with Toni Graphia and Maril Davis
- Episode 7 with Toni Graphia and Danielle Berrow
- Episode 8 with Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
Deleted scenes
- Mourning
- Fight For You
- We Reap What We Sow
- The Ache Remains
- Famous Day and Year
- Don’t Come In
- A Jewel In The Crown
- What Are You Looking For?
Bloopers
- Cast Blooper Reels
- Dance Blooper Reels
Featurettes
- A Look Into The Animation: Outlander Untold
- Caitriona Balfe auditions with introduction from Maril Davis Audition Footage
- Sam Heughan audition with introduction
- Family Matters: The Ghosts of Trauma
- The Shootout At Fraser’s Ridge
- Outlander Untold: A Silkie’s Scars – EXCLUSIVE
- Outlander Untold: Creature Feature – EXCLUSIVE