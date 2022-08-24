SEENIT

Outlander season six is coming to Blu-ray and DVD next month

The complete sixth season of Outlander is heading to Blu-ray & DVD on September 26th and is available from digital retailers now.

Pre-order the Blu-ray / DVD from Amazon.co.uk*
Buy the Digital Download Edition from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book franchise season six sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) establish a home in the New World of North Carolina during a period of dramatic political upheaval.

The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. 

Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge, which they must defend, not only from external forces, but the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. 

Blu-ray & DVD Special Extras:

Crew commentary

  • Episode 1 with Matthew B. Roberts
  • Episode 2 with Matthew B. Roberts and Toni Graphia                
  • Episode 3 with Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
  • Episode 4 with Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
  • Episode 5 with Toni Graphia and Barbara Stepansky                             
  • Episode 6 with Toni Graphia and Maril Davis
  • Episode 7 with Toni Graphia and Danielle Berrow                          
  • Episode 8 with Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas

Deleted scenes

  • Mourning                                          
  • Fight For You
  • We Reap What We Sow                               
  • The Ache Remains           
  • Famous Day and Year                                   
  • Don’t Come In
  • A Jewel In The Crown
  • What Are You Looking For?

 Bloopers

  • Cast Blooper Reels                                           
  • Dance Blooper Reels

Featurettes

  • A Look Into The Animation: Outlander Untold
  • Caitriona Balfe auditions with introduction from Maril Davis Audition Footage
  • Sam Heughan audition with introduction
  • Family Matters: The Ghosts of Trauma
  • The Shootout At Fraser’s Ridge  
  • Outlander Untold: A Silkie’s Scars – EXCLUSIVE                                        
  • Outlander Untold: Creature Feature – EXCLUSIVE

