Own Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep on Blu-ray from March 9th

Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep comes to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray on March 9th.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran, the film continues the story of Danny Torrance 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Torrance (McGregor) has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.”

Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.

4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

• Return to the Overlook

• The Making of Doctor Sleep: A New Vision

• From Shining to Sleep

*Affiliate Link