Pac-Man Museum+ now out on consoles and PC

Pac-Man Museum+, a new collection bringing together classic titles from the legendary game franchise’s library is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

From Bandai Namco, the game puts players in a virtual arcade with fourteen different Pac-Man games, from the original Pac-Man and Super Pac-Man to the mega-popular Pac-Man 256, along with a few rare surprises.

“Coming the same week that our video game icon celebrated his 42nd birthday, Pac-Man Museum+ captures the endless fun that is characteristic of Pac-Man games with an immersive virtual arcade experience,” said Susan Tran, Senior Director, Brand Development for Pac-Man at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

“Playing Pac-Man has always had an element of competition to it, and Pac-Man Museum+ delivers by giving players fourteen classic games to master, each with online leaderboards where they can enter their name on a global high-score board.”

The full list of titles featured: