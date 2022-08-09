Pac-Man World Re-Pac gets two new trailers ahead of August release

Two new trailers have been released for the upcoming remastered release of Pac-Man World 20th Anniversary, the game which brought the iconic character into the world of 3D gaming.

Published by Bandai Namco, Pac-Man World Re-Pac is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 26th.

The game brings back a wonderfully original world of adventure for Pac-Man, where our hero is now chasing the Ghosts to rescue Pac-Mom, Pac-Boy, Pac-Sis, Professor Pac, Pac-Buddy and Pooka from their clutches, only to discover a new nemesis in the dreaded Toc-Man.

One trailer showcases the evolution of graphics that brings Pac-Man to the next generation:

The second trailer features the game’s opening movie:

Pac-Man will be able to use a wide array of moves to make his way through the various environments the game has to offer.

But while the Bomb Attack, Bomb Dot and Metal Pac-Man are making a comeback, Pac-Man now has the possibility to hang in midair, extend the timing of his jump, and eat a Power Pellet to turn into Mega Pac-Man allowing him to attack the Ghosts.

The game also has an Easy Mode, with several features that will help players enjoy the game at their own pace such as additional “Easy Blocks” and extended hanging time in mid-air.