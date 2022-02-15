Panasonic’s Toughbook G2 range to get 5G option

Panasonic has announced that a 5G version of its best-selling fully rugged tablet the Toughbook G2 will be available to order from this month.

New features include eSIM and future-proofed wireless communications capabilities for those in the field, as well as increased performance, double RAM and storage.

An optional emissive backlit keyboard includes an additional USB Type-A and Type-C port, to enable the device to be used in multiple operating modes.

The 5G option will be available alongside the combined WiFi and 4G model and prices start at £2,908 + VAT.

“As the roll-out of the 5G network across Europe continues at pace using the Sub-6 GHz frequency, mobile power users will be able to use the popular TOUGHBOOK G2 for next generation business applications, including support for local 5G,” said Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business.

“Imagine ambulance personnel providing video briefings about a patient to doctors while on route to save vital time on arrival at hospital.

“Vehicle repairs specialists will be able to rapidly download truck operating systems, diagnose issues and upload new versions of the software operating system at the roadside – saving time and money on repairs by avoiding towing the vehicle back to a garage. All these types of services become a reality with 5G.”

For more information visit business.panasonic.co.uk