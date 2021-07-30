Parade Media launches new cooking channel on Freeview

BITE, a new 24-hour cooking channel, is now available on internet connected Freeview set top boxes and TVs as part of the Channel Box offering on EPG slot 271.

Featuring shows from Parade Media’s food and culinary travel catalogue, BITE offers programming from an array of world food talent including Luke Nguyen, Anjum Anand, Peter Kuruvita, Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan, Andy Allen, and Justine Schofield.

The streamed channel is also confirmed to be heading to Rakuten TV and other OTT platforms in the coming months.

Mathew Ashcroft, Founder, and CEO at Parade Media Group, said: “Launching FAST Channels (Free, Ad-supported Streaming TV) is the next phase in making our awesome content accessible to an ever-growing number of viewers, and providing greater value to our production partners.

“We look forward to working closely with the production community to serve up more premium culinary travel programming for food lovers across the UK.”