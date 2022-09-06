Parade Media takes Bite cooking channel to US and New Zealand

Image: Pexels

Parade Media is rolling out Bite, its subscription-free food channel, to the US, Europe and New Zealand following a successful UK launch.

The channel, which offers a mix of cooking shows featuring foods from around the world, is available in the UK on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, Talk Talk and Netgem.

It’s also launched on Hisense/VIDDA sets in the UK and US, and has extended its partnership with Samsung TV Plus to enter Sweden, The Netherlands and New Zealand.

The US rollout will also see Bite available through Local Now, Plex TV, and Distro TV and on Amazon Fire TV, Android, iOS, Roku, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Mathew Ashcroft, Founder, and CEO of Parade Media Group, said, “Extending Bite’s reach into the US, Europe and the Pacific is a key milestone in the channel’s growth, delivering the highest quality experience to both viewers and advertisers around the world.”