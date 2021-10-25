Parade Media’s Bite is now available on Samsung TV Plus in the UK

Food network Bite is now available on Samsung TV Plus in the UK, bringing owners of compatible televisions a world of culinary adventures and cooking tips 24/7.

The free, ad-supported Samsung TV Plus service is available on the brand’s smart tv range and offers over 100 free internet delivered linear channels across multiple genres including news, sports, and entertainment, plus a growing video on demand library.

Bite is powered by Parade Media Group’s catalogue of food and culinary travel content and features programming from an array of world food talent including Luke Nguyen, Anjum Anand, Peter Kuruvita, Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan, Andy Allen, and Justine Schofield.

Mathew Ashcroft, Founder and CEO at Parade Media Group, said: “Following the successful launch of Bite on Freeview channel 271 and Rakuten TV, we are beyond excited to collaborate with Samsung TV Plus, and look forward to serving up a world of culinary adventure for food lovers across the UK”