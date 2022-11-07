Paramount+ announces Sam Miller as A Gentleman In Moscow director 

BAFTA award winning director Sam Miller has been confirmed to be directing and executive producing the upcoming Paramount+ series, A Gentleman In Moscow.

Adapted from Amor Towles’ internationally acclaimed novel, the series stars Ewan McGregor as Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history.

Spared immediate execution, he’s banished to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.

As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery.

The drama is part of Paramount+’s strategy to commission 150 international originals by 2025.