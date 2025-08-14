WDB strikes 2025 World Athletics Championships deal

Warner Bros. Discovery will be showing the 2025 World Athletics Championships on its platforms across Europe, including on TNT Sports for viewers in the UK.

The broadcaster has secured a non-exclusive agreement with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to show 30 hours of live coverage plus a daily highlights programme in 45 markets across Europe (excluding the Nordics and Poland).

In addition to TNT Sports, coverage will be available on HBO Max and discovery+.



The 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships takes place from 13-21 September at the National Stadium in Tokyo and will see more than 2,000 athletes from nearly 200 countries compete in 49 events.



Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Track and field is thriving thanks to the astonishing array of supremely talented athletes and global superstars who are pushing the boundaries of athletic performance to heights we have never witnessed before.



“By coming together with our partners at the EBU, we are expanding the options available to fans for how they watch and engage with their favourite athletes and events.

“And by bringing live coverage of the 2025 World Athletics Championships together with other premium athletics content on our channels and platforms, we are telling the stories of the athletes competing between Olympic cycles, helping the sport continue to grow and reach new audiences.”



World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “We are delighted that Warner Bros. Discovery will again form part of our portfolio of World Championships broadcast partners, two years on from Eurosport’s superb coverage of the action in Budapest.

“Now fans across Europe will be able to tune in to watch nine days of incredible competition at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 and this will undoubtedly feed into our strategy for expanding the sport.”