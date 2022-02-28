Paramount+ confirms new UK original drama commission, Flatshare

A new UK-produced drama about flatmates who’ve never met has been commissioned by Paramount+ ahead of the streaming service’s UK launch this summer.

Based on Beth O’Leary’s bestselling book, Flatshare follows cash-strapped twentysomethings Tiffany (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Leon (Anthony Welsh) who share a bed but have never met and, if their plan works, never will.

With Tiffany working days and Leon long night shifts and neither able to afford to rent their own flat, they decide to time-share a bed. As the Post-its start to fly, both get unexpectedly drawn into the other’s messy, complex lives, and an attraction evolves backwards.

The question is – can you really fall in love with a person you’ve never set eyes on?

Also joining the cast are Bart Edwards (The Witcher, State of Happiness, Unreal) as Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin, Shaq B. Grant (The Box, Gangs of London) as Leon’s brother Richie, Shaniqua Okwok (It’s a Sin, Wolfe) and Jonah Hauer-King (World on Fire, The Little Mermaid) play Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo.

The series was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount, as part of the streamer’s wider strategy to greenlight 50 new international originals in 2022 and is being produced by 42 in association with VIS – the international studio division of Paramount Global.

Cardwell said: “Flatshare gives a flavour of the high-quality local content that viewers can look forward to from Paramount+. With VIS and 42 at the helm, and a brilliant cast attached, I’m looking forward to seeing this adaptation of a much-loved novel come to life.”

Miriam Brent, Rory Aitken and Eleanor Moran, Executive Producers at 42, added: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Beth O’Leary’s captivating bestseller to television.

“Bursting with wit and heart, Flatshare is the perfect love story for a global millennial audience. Adapted for the screen by our incredible showrunner Rose Lewenstein, and helmed by Oscar-nominated director Peter Cattaneo, the creative team is a dream come true.

“With Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh as our leads, we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with Tiffany and Leon all over again.”